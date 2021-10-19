Madeira Health Authority warns of dust from North Africa

The Regional Directorate of Health issued this Tuesday a communication warning that the Madeira archipelago is under the influence of an air mass originating in North Africa, carrying particles and dust in suspension.

Anyone with asthma or other breathing difficulties, should take care and note any advice given.

Also if working outside for long periods a mask should be worn, and drink plenty of water.

At home try to keep windows and doors closed.

Just passing Funchal and it looks pretty heavy in the air over the city.

