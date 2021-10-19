The ‘Regal Princess’ has already docked in the Port of Funchal

The ship ‘Regal Princess’ from Arrecife, with 2,800 passengers, has already docked at the Port of Funchal.

The ship, which debuted in the Port of Funchal on 26 October 2014, then leaves for Vigo at 5 pm.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the Port of Funchal will receive two ships, both expeditionary: the ‘Hanseatic Nature’ and the ‘Spirit of Discovery’.

On Thursday, the ‘MSC Splendida’ docks in this port and on Friday the ‘Borealis’. On Saturday, the Port of Funchal receives the ‘Hanseatic Inspiration’.

Thanks to Julie Cunningham for the photos this morning.

