The Airports Ashtray

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

I was shocked at the airport today while waiting for family to arrive. The plant pot outside the arrivals has become a large ashtray.

Shame on those who smoke and don’t know how to dispose if their waste…. Disgusting…

Tobi Hughes

2 Responses

  2. Fully agree Tobi – absolutely disgusting. I was also at the airport today but sadly leaving after a delightful month’s stay. Airport experience was good and probably the fastest we’ve got through all the checks since we started coming in 2007. The same at Heathrow except for the incredibly long walk from the plane to passport control. Plane (BA) took off exactly on time and arrived half an hour early. Hoping to return in February.

