The Airports Ashtray

The Airports AshtrayTobi Hughes·18th October 2021Madeira News I was shocked at the airport today while waiting for family to arrive. The plant pot outside the arrivals has become a large ashtray. Shame on those who smoke and don’t know how to dispose if their waste…. Disgusting… Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related