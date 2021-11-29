Air Force helicopter rescues sick from ship off Madeira

A patient was rescued this afternoon from a cruise ship off Madeira by the helicopter of the Portuguese Air Force. Apparently, this is a 22-year-old woman with suspected appendicitis.

The Firefighters Sapadores de Santa Cruz ensured their transport to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital together with the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR).

The ship was located 135 miles (250 kilometers) south of the island of Madeira.

This operation was coordinated by the Lisbon Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC Lisbon), in collaboration with the Portuguese Air Force and the Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Sub-center of Funchal (MRSC Funchal).

From Diário Notícias

