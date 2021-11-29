Amazing Hotels – Reids Palace

Amazing Hotels – Reids PalaceTobi Hughes·29th November 2021Madeira News Thanks to Maggie Swindells for highlighting this. Next Tuesday 7th December on BBC2 at 8pm the Belmond Hotel Rieds Palace will be the place of work for the two presenters. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related