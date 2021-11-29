Vaccination Schedule until 5th December

As part of the vaccination campaign against covid-19 in Madeira, the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection released the schedules of the vaccination centers, until the 5th of December.

The regional health authority recalls that “at this moment the booster of the vaccine against covid-19 is taking place in RAM, in addition to the availability of vaccines for those who have not yet started or completed their vaccination against covid-19. The third dose it is being given to all people aged 18 years and over and more than six months after the second dose of the vaccine.”

November 30th (Tuesday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

São Vicente Vaccination Center – opening hours: 11:00-16:00

December 1st (Wednesday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-14:00

December 2nd (Thursday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Santana Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-15:00

Santa Cruz Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-14:00

Porto Moniz Vaccination Center – opening hours: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

December 3rd (Friday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Ponta do Sol Vaccination Center- opening hours: 13:00-16:00

December 4th (Saturday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-18:00

Câmara de Lobos Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-17:00

Santa Cruz Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-14:00

Calheta Vaccination Center (location: Calheta Health Center) – opening hours: 9:30 am-2:00 pm

Ribeira Brava Vaccination Center (location: Ribeira Brava Health Center) – opening hours: 09:00-16:00

Machico Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-16:00

December 5th (Sunday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-14:00

From Diário Notícias

