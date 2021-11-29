Interruption of traffic in Funchal due to the ‘V Corrida dos Homens’

A reminder that tomorrow evening is the cancer run for Men’s Cancer.

Tuesday, November 30, from 19:45, it will be necessary to interrupt car traffic in the center of Funchal, due to the ‘V Men’s Race’, informs the City Council in a note sent to the press.

Road traffic will be interrupted on the following streets: Rua do Aljube, Rua do Bettencourt, Rua 5 de Outubro, south of Ponte Nau sem Rumo, Largo do Phelps, Rua Dr. Fernão de Ornelas, Rua Visconde do Anadia, south of Ponte do Carmo, Praça da Autonomia north lanes, Largo dos Varadouros, north lanes of Avenida do Mar and Madeira Communities, Rua Conselheiro José Silvestre Ribeiro, south of Avenida Arriaga, south lanes of Avenida Arriaga, north lanes of Avenida Arriaga in the section between Rua Conselheiro José Silvestre Ribeiro and Cathedral, Rua de São Francisco and Avenida Zarco.

For public transport:

In the downtown area, they circulate on Rua 5 de Outubro and make a U-turn on the Ponte Nau Sem Rumo, completing their terminus along Rua 31 de Janeiro.

In the east, they circulate on Rua do Visconde de Anadia, making a U-turn at Ponte do Mercado and ending at Rua da Criança and Rua Brigadeiro Oudinot.

In the West zone, they circulate on Avenida do Infante, make the U-turn on the Rotunda do Infante and finish at the Escola Cristóvão Colombo or Rua Dr. Brito Câmara (La Vie).

