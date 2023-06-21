PALM TREE FALL: PORTO SANTO CITY COUNCIL WILL PAY 679,000 EUROS TO THE FAMILIES OF THE TWO VICTIMS

The Porto Santo Chamber will pay 679,000 euros to the families of the two victims resulting from the fall of the palm tree in 2010.

“Being aware that I was elected to take the lead and to decide in favor of Porto Santo and the people of Porto Santo, the time has come to decide not to appeal the sentence, not forgetting what was the most horrendous and fateful accident that occurred in our island”, said, today, Nuno Batista, president of the municipality, in a press conference. Reaction that arises after, remember, the Porto Santo City Council was recently obliged, by the Administrative and Tax Court of Funchal, to compensate the families of the fatal victims of the fall of a palm tree.

After 13 years, the mayor considers that “the time has come to close this chapter towards and towards the future”.

Case occurred in August 2010

Remember that the tragedy happened on August 22, 2010, when Roberto Silva, at the time mayor of Porto Santo, was speaking at the PSD rally, the party that elected him to lead the municipality. At that time, a palm tree fell and killed two people in Largo do Pelourinho, a place that was full of people. A woman and a man succumbed to injuries caused by a falling tree.

From Jornal Madeira

