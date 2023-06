Another car on its roof…

A 68-year-old woman was injured this afternoon after a rollover on Estrada do Visconde Cacongo, in Funchal.

The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters were alerted at 1:30 pm, traveling to the location with two vehicles – an ambulance and a support vehicle.

The Public Security Police were also on site.

The victim had a small blow to the head, was dizzy and nervous. After pre-hospital treatment she was transported to Hospital Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

Like this: Like Loading...