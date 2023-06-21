Captaincy launches ‘Sea Watch’ on the beaches of Madeira

The Captaincy of the Port of Funchal launched this Wednesday, the day that marks the beginning of summer, the action of patrolling and surveillance of the beaches of Madeira using an all-terrain vehicle provided under the ‘Sea Watch’ project ‘, a partnership established between SIVA Portugal, BP and the Instituto de Socorros a Náufragos (ISP).

The crew of the Volkswagen Amarok vehicle is made up of 3 Navy personnel trained in lifeguard courses, handling an automatic external defibrillator (AED), off-road driving and first aid. In addition to the AED, the vehicle is also equipped with rescue equipment, a rigid plane and an oxygen therapy device.