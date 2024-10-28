New waste tax now in force. A ban on movement to Areeiro “is on the table”

The new tax ( waste tax to kerp the trails clean and maintained) on seven classified walking trails in the Region is now in force, with residents being exempt, revealed recently by the Regional Secretary for Agriculture, Fisheries and Environment, Rafaela Fernandes, who accompanied this measure in Pico Areeiro.

The government official assured that only from January 2025 will all remaining PRs start charging this fee, in the same way, taking into account the human load in these PRs, for each period of the day. This fee will always be charged using Simplifica and specific spaces to inform tourists.

This morning, in Poiso, the Forest Police were already carrying out awareness-raising and information actions for tourists who intended to do the PR do Areeiro – Pico Ruivo.

In response to journalists, Rafaela Fernandes said that the inspection will be carried out by the Forest Police and Nature Watchers, and that there are fines for those who do not comply. However, she asked everyone to use common sense, thus avoiding legal charges for those involved.

On the other hand, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation will increase the number of maintenance teams, ensuring safety for those who pay and use the hiking trails.

In this conversation with journalists, Rafaela Fernandes also asked tour operators to be organized and show common sense, highlighting that it is not a good idea to organize three excursions to the same PR, and that the PRs should be organized at different times, so that everyone can enjoy the landscapes and charms of the PR.

Parking meters in Areeiro

Also today, the paid parking meter at the top of Pico do Areeiro came into operation, with Rafaela Fernandes guaranteeing that the project for the parking a little further down, for 300 vehicles, has already been completed. In addition, the minister revealed that the GR is trying to resolve the situation of rent-a-cars, with a ban on driving up to Areeiro being on the table.

PR1 only opens next year

The walking trail between Pico do Areeiro and Pico Ruivo will remain closed. At the moment, tourists and locals can follow part of the trail, but not all of it because there is work to be completed. It will only be open to the public in the first quarter of the year in the new year. However, even tourists who currently follow only part of the trail will have to pay the 3 euro fee.

A 50 eurosl fine will be applied for all those who do not pay.

From Jornal Madeira

