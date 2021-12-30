LOBO MARINHO ENTERS THE PORT OF FUNCHAL WITH THE HELP OF A TUGBOAT

Upon arrival in Funchal today, after bad weather prevented it from docking in Porto Santo, the ship Lobo Marinho was assisted by a tugboat.

This is a situation that will be unusual, even given the fact that there are other ships docked, as it is not the first time that the ferry has docked with the presence of other large vessels.

The possibility of Lobo Marinho not docking in the ‘golden island’, due to the strong swell, was foreseen, as published on the official Porto Santo Line page on Facebook.

According to the same source, the trips planned for the last day of the year, this Friday, are also canceled because of bad weather forecasts.

The next trips are scheduled for Sunday, the 2nd, (FNC-PXO at 8:00 am and PXO-FNC at 7:00 pm).

To change tickets (which are exempt from the respective fee), customers should go to one of the company’s branches or contact (+351) 291 210 300 (Monday to Friday from 9 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm at 6 pm) or, send an email to infopsl@gruposousa.pt.

JM tried to find out from Porto Santo Line the reason for the tug’s intervention, but we did not receive an answer.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...