‘AMERA’ CRUISE CANCELS ITS TRIP TO MADEIRA TO WATCH THE NEW YEAR’S EVE

The ship ‘Amera’, which was to join twelve other cruises to watch the fireworks tomorrow, canceled its passage through Madeira, as scheduled.

Thus, instead of 13, there are now twelve cruise ships that will ‘ornate’ the bay of Funchal on this last day of the year and the beginning of the new year. Cloud Spirti, Marelha Explorer, Borealis, Bolette, AIDAmar, Vasco da Gama, Amadea, AIDAnova, Mein Schiff3, Queen Elizabeth, Mein Schiff Herz and AIDA Sol are the ships planned for New Year’s Eve in Madeira. According to Cruisify.de, there are several cases of covid-19 on board.

From Jornal Madeira

