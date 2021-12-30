Portuguese and Danes choose Porto Santo to host 2022

The island of Porto Santo is now a little more “crowded” with tourists, after the arrival of two flights at ‘lha Dourada’ airport.

The first to land was a B-737 plane, coming from Billund, Denmark, having later landed the TAP aircraft, an A-320.

The two aircraft brought close to 300 tourists, who chose Porto Santo to host the year 2022.

Diário knows that the Danes will spend a week on the island, while the Portuguese will remain in Porto Santo until 2 January.

Although the New Year’s Eve festivities in Porto Santo have been cancelled due to the pandemic, there will be no shortage of fireworks to celebrate the entry into the new year, which will go ahead as planned.

From Diário Notícias

