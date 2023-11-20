New regulations will reduce opening hours in Zona Velha

In 2024, the Funchal City Council plans to implement new municipal regulations, particularly on noise and local accommodation, seeking to regulate areas that have generated some controversy.

Regarding the issue of noise, Pedro Calado pointed out that next year the opening hours of establishments in the Old Town of the city will be revised, even though he has not committed, for now, to a specific time for the closing of bars and similar, in order to combine with the new dynamism of the city, without neglecting housing in the center of Funchal. What is certain is that, in his opinion, it will have to be “a reasonable time”.

“We have been carrying out this survey for some time now. It has taken time because we have tried to listen to all parties. Naturally, when talking about a more dynamic city, it is necessary to understand that the city is growing, that the city has economic development, the Zone Old town is being restored, the vacant buildings, which were abandoned, are being acquired and are being recovered”, said Pedro Calado, highlighting the need to combine all this dynamics, in a “balance of wills”, allowing the growth of economy and the peace of mind of the people who live in these areas.

The noise regulation aims to “slightly reduce the operating limits of some nightlife establishments, especially in the Old Town”, summarized the president of Funchal City Council.

Pedro Calado did not forget the new reality, where hotel units also exist in the city center, a factor that also enters into this “balance”.

From Diário Notícias

