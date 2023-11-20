Did you witness an accident at Red Cross Square(Praça Cruz Vermelha)?

I received this message, and I hope someone can help.

My name is Heike and I have been living in Madeira with my husband since 2016. Today my husband was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle. He was able to drive the motorcycle to the bus stop and then got off. The driver of the vehicle also stopped and attacked my husband again, injuring his arm. An English tourist saw the whole scene and airdropped his contact details to my husband’s cell phone and asked to be an eyewitness if needed.

Unfortunately, my husband was in shock and did not save the data of the witness. The accident happened this afternoon between 12 and 1 pm at the Red Cross Square in Funchal, the bus stop is „Cota 40 Cruz Vermelha“.

My husband believes the witness is English, so I now have hope that he might read your blog. And therefore, would it perhaps be possible to write a few words about this attack today and ask this witness to provide us with his contact details again?

I would really be very thankful if this would be possible. It’s only a small minimal chance, but why not.If you refuse, I completely understand. But if you could do us this favour, we would be really thankful.

