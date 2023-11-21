‘Meu Super’ opens store in Caniçal

This is the 12th store in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

‘Meu Super’ opened its 12th store in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, this time in Caniçal, thus reinforcing the brand’s commitment to close and personalized service

The new store is now open, from Monday to Saturday, from 8am to 8pm, and Sundays and holidays from 8am to 1pm, with daily fruit and vegetables, grocery products and cold cuts.

To celebrate this opening, until November 23rd, all Continente brand items have a 15% discount with a Continente card.

According to a note sent, ‘Meu Super’ aims to “respond to the most demanding needs of customers with nearby stores, with personalized service, extended opening hours and quality products, with variety. This format of proximity and convenience has gained greater importance among customers in recent years, remaining an option for frequent purchases, close to home, work or schools”.

In 12 years, Meu Super opened more than 300 stores across the country, with a total sales area of ​​50 thousand m2 and created 1,500 jobs.

From Diário Notícias

