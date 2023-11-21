Temperature in Lugar de Baixo reached 26 ºC during the morning

The rise in air temperature predicted for today in the Region was already felt during the night and especially in Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo, where the air temperature, during the early hours of the morning, rose to 26.0 ºC (04:30).

Two hours earlier, this IPMA meteorological station in the Madeira Archipelago had recorded an extreme minimum temperature of 21.5 ºC until sunrise.

Significant records, especially the maximum value felt during the night, taking into account the time of year, whether we were not in the middle of the Autumn season and just over a month away from Christmas.

In locations equipped with IPMA meteorological stations, the last night was also tropical (minimum temperature equal to or greater than 20 ºC) in Funchal (minimum 20.0 ºC, Observatory; 21.6 ºC, in Lido), in Santa Cruz/ Airport (21.0 ºC), in Caniçal/Ponta de São Lourenço (20.1 ºC) and in Porto Santo/Airport (20.1 ºC).

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...