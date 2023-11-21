Funchal already has a promotional video for the Christmas festivities

After presenting its Christmas and New Year festivities program, the municipality of Funchal launches a promotional video for the same event.

The invitation is for the population to get involved in the magic of Christmas and come to the city, which will have, for example, the traditional Christmas Village, which appeals so much to younger people.

Praça do Município and Mercado dos Lavradores host most of the activities, as well as Jardim do Almirante Reis which, this year, will feature an ice rink. The festivities start on November 23rd and run until January 6th, 2024.

