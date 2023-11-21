Ryanair will cancel one of the two planes in Madeira

The 6% increase in airport taxes in Madeira, decreed by Vinci, the owner of ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal, will cause Ryanair to give up one of its planes located at the ‘base’ of Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo, according to information from Jornal Económico. The withdrawal will take place in 2024.

According to DIÁRIO, the stay of one of the planes in Madeira will only be possible due to the intervention of the Regional Government. Otherwise, the Irish airline would withdraw both aircraft from the Region.

“These increases are being imposed by a French monopoly. In Spain, Morocco, Italy and Greece they are reducing airport fees to recover pre-pandemic levels”, said Michael O’Leary, founder of the company, today at a press conference taking place in Lisbon.

The base in Ponta Delgada, in the Azores, has already closed and the company will also reduce flights to Porto and Faro.

ANA will increase airport taxes in Madeira by around 6%, being 17% in Lisbon, 12% in Faro, 11% in Porto and 9% in Ponta Delgada. An option that prompted severe criticism from the airline boss.

From Diário Notícias

