Woman arrested after shopping with fake 100 euro note

A girl who bought some designer flip-flops in a store in the center of Funchal, having paid with a 100 euro note, was arrested by the Public Security Police.

This is because, after leaving the establishment, the employee realized that the note was fake and reported the situation to the police. They entered the premises and found the same woman in another store, paying for other items with the change left over from the 100 euro note.

According to what the newspaper has learned, the young woman was identified and detained by the PSP, and will be brought before the court.

From Jornal Madeira

