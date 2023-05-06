Crew members of the ship ‘Vasco da Gama’ clean the beach in Porto da Cruz

There are 31 crew belonging to the Portuguese cruise ship ‘Vasco da Gama’ who are today engaged in a cleaning action on Maiata beach, in Porto da Cruz. This is an initiative of the largest Portuguese cruise ship owner, Mystic Cruises, with Blandy Shipping, within the scope of the ‘Vasco da Gama – Together for a better world’ campaign.

The initiative, which also has the collaboration of the Parish Council of Porto da Cruz, aims at environmental protection and better quality for all visitors to that beach.

This ship is completing a trip around the world, lasting 183 days and intends to carry out various actions of this nature in the ports it passes through, improving the environment and in order to “leave its footprint in building a sustainable future”.

Mystic Cruises, owned by Portuguese businessman Mário Ferreira, has been making stops at the port of Funchal with the ship ‘World Traveller’, which made its debut in Funchal on the 24th of April.

Other ships in the fleet such as ‘World Explorer’ and ‘World Voyager’ are also making stopovers in the port of Funchal, showing the shipowner’s interest in betting on calls in Portugal “which plays an important role in the fabric of the regional economy”.

The ‘Vasco da Gama’ arrived this morning at the port of Funchal, where it is on the North wharf, coming from Gibraltar and heading to Lanzarote at 5 pm.

