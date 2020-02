The Cathedral of Funchal hosted this morning the many faithful who went to the religious place to honor the victims of the 20th of February.

“On this day, we want, at the altar of the Lord, to remember those who lost their lives in the flood of 10 years ago, one of whom was an employee of our cathedral. We ask God, in his love, to welcome them and give them a share in their glorious life, which is the life of the saints ”, said the Bishop of Funchal during the celebration.