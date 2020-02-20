Today in the usual weekly meeting, Câmara de Lobos City Council approved the project to build a hotel unit, with unique features, called ‘Madeira Gardens’, on the Facho site, near Cabo Girão. A private investment of foreign capital, in the order of 4.5 million euros.

According to the municipality of Câmara de Lobos, the project consists of a Public Garden, an Art Center and a Guest House, on a 25,500 square meter plot and was chosen by the promoter due to its privileged location, north of Miradouro do Cabo Girão.

The Public Garden will be another great attraction of the place in addition to the viewpoint, composed of endemic and other plants, in a total of more than 100,000 species and will have a capacity for 7000 visitors per day. It will have public parking and a children’s playground and will occupy around 24,900.00 m2, which makes up almost the entire area of ​​the enterprise’s land.

According to the promoters, “the Garden aims to be a garden of emotions, taking the visitor to go through different states of mind in a kind of narrative of life, from childhood to old age”

The Art Center will be located in the garden, in an area over 1000 square meters spread over three floors. The exhibition space, where painting, sculpture and design exhibitions will be on display, will be supported by a restaurant area, a craft store and terraces from which visitors can enjoy unique views over Câmara de Lobos and the Atlantic Ocean.

This space will be distinguished from other museums and galleries for its unique location, architecture and focus on temporary exhibitions by contemporary Portuguese and international artists.

The Guest House, consisting of three floors, will have 9 rooms, served by an outdoor pool, SPA, bar, living room, parking, laundry, kitchen, cinema and terrace. According to the promoters, the space intends to offer a boutique hotel environment with a unique location given the privileged view and its implantation in a huge garden. The Guest House will also function as an artistic residence, for artists and gallery owners who will develop and promote their work in the art gallery.

This private investment, in the order of 4.5 million euros, is according to Pedro Coelho, mayor of Câmara de Lobos, another “confirmation of the municipality’s appetite for this type of investment. Câmara de Lobos was already the image of tourism in the Region in international tourism promotion campaigns, now it is also affirmed by its attractiveness for the implementation of new hotel units, which seek to attract a different type of customer, who seeks a different service from the one offered in large hotel units that sell only beds ”, he says, considering that hoteliers“ sell experiences ”. He also emphasized the positive impact that this investment will have on the local economy, “by creating jobs and boosting local trade,

The project approved today will be on the ground as soon as the legal procedures associated with the licensing of the work are completed.

From Diário Notícias