The Regional Command of the Public Security Police of Madeira within the scope of its powers and duties for the prevention and investigation of drug use and trafficking, in a statement reported on the arrest of three citizens, two men and one woman, in the municipality of Câmara de Lobos.

Two of the arrests for the crime of drug trafficking occurred on February 11, when the Criminal Investigation Squad of Câmara de Lobos arrested a man and a woman who were in possession of 138 individual doses of “ HEROÍNA ”, 11 doses of“ HASHISH ”and 630 euros in cash. This police intervention also resulted in the seizure of a vehicle and five mobile phones, presumably used in the practice of crime. Both detainees were constituted defendants and presented to the competent judicial authority, and the measure of coercion of term of identity and residence was applied to them.

The third detention took place yesterday, also in the municipality of Câmara de Lobos, in the course of police measures to combat drug trafficking, having been intercepted by a male citizen, in possession of 4,075 grams of “CANNABIS”. The detainee was constituted accused and will be present to the Judicial Court of the District of Funchal.