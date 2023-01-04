FIRST BLUEFIN TUNA OF THE YEAR UNLOADED AT FUNCHAL AUCTION WEIGHS 284 KILOS

The first bluefin tuna of the year, unloaded Tuesday at the auction in Funchal, was 2.54 meters long and weighed 284 kilos.

According to a note from the Regional Secretariat for the Sea and Fisheries, the capture was made by the vessel ‘Débora Marisa’, off Cabo Girão.

“It is already a tradition that the capture of the first bluefin tuna of the year is signaled, because it is an impressive fish with great commercial value”, explained regional secretary Teófilo Cunha, who accompanied the unloading.

The same source adds that last year, until the end of November, 97,451 tonnes of bluefin tuna were unloaded at regional ports. An increase of 1.85% compared to 2021, which represented a turnover of 806 thousand euros related to the first auction sale. An increase of 55.46% over the value recorded in 2021.

In 2022, the catch record was set by a bluefin tuna weighing 418 kilos.

“We want to increase the value chain of this fish, to bring more income to fishermen and shipowners. We know that it is a fish that is highly valued abroad, and we are attentive to opportunities”, said Teófilo Cunha.

The guardianship recalls that the annual bluefin tuna quota is around 200 tonnes, divided into roughly equal parts between Madeira and the Azores. In recent years, it was only in 2020 that this value was reached by the regional fleet, in a year in which 111.11 tons were captured.

From Jornal Madeira

