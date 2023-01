Due to the national mourning, for the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, decreed, on January 5, 2023, by the President of the Republic, Funchal City Council informs that the two ‘Cantar dos Reis’ initiatives, scheduled for this afternoon, were postponed until tomorrow.

They will take place at 17:00, in Praça do Município, where the closing of Aldeia de Natal will take place.

From Jornal Madeira

