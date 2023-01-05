FORMER PRIEST ANASTÁCIO ALVES ACCUSED OF FIVE CRIMES OF SEXUAL ABUSE OF MINORS

The former Madeiran priest is back in national news. Anastácio Alves, who has been missing since 2018, is formally accused of five crimes of sexual abuse of minors.

The news was advanced by the Observador newspaper last night.

According to the newspaper, the former Madeiran priest was accused in absentia, as he is absent and has no known destination.

However, at the end of this morning, the DN of Funchal said that the accusation was confirmed by the coordinator of the Public Ministry in Madeira.

The most recent case dates back to 2017, when Anastácio Alves allegedly abused a then 13-year-old child.

Like this: Like Loading...