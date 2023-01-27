27-YEAR-OLD TOURIST WITH A SUSPECTED FRACTURED ARM AFTER A FALL ON THE FOOTPATH OF PICO DO AREEIRO

A 27-year-old tourist fell this morning at the beginning of the path to Pico do Areeiro, thus calling the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters to the scene.

The alert was given around 11:30 am, and the corporation went to this tourist spot with an ambulance and a support team, with a total of six elements.

As JM found out, upon the arrival of firefighters, the young woman complained of pain in one of her arms, with a suspected fracture, so she ended up being transported to Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça to receive medical assistance.

Like this: Like Loading...