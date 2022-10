Photo from Agora Madeira.

A barrier saved a driver last night, as his car came to a stop under the protection, preventing the car from falling from a great height into the Ribeira de São João, at the roundabout near the Madeira Tecnopolo.

It’s not know what caused the accident but police were in that area doing an operation stop, so he may have been trying to escape that.

Video here through Facebook

