‘STONE BY STONE’ ALREADY HAS ITS FIRST STORE IN MADEIRA

The iconic Portuguese jewelry brand has just opened its new store in Madeira, the first store in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

Still in time for last-minute Christmas shopping, Stone by Stone has just opened its first store in Madeira, at Madeira Shopping in Funchal, taking the elegant and relaxed style of the Portuguese jewelery brand across the Atlantic Ocean.

With numerous varied options of necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets, pendants or the modern earcuff, Stone by Stone’s pieces prove that diversity and quality have never been so accessible and cool, pleasing not only the most classic and timeless tastes, but also for the most daring and trendy, of all ages.

From Jornal Madeira

