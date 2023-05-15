CRUISE SHIPS HANDLED AROUND 229,800 PASSENGERS IN THE REGION IN THE 1ST QUARTER

Around 229,800 passengers in transit on cruise ships visited the Region in the 1st quarter of 2023.

According to data provided by the Administration of the Ports of RAM and released today by the Regional Directorate of Statistics of Madeira (DREM), in the period under review, 229,767 passengers were counted on board the 94 cruise ships that docked at the ports of RAM.

Now, this represents a growth of 142.2%, compared to the same period of the previous year.

“Establishing a parallel between the period under study and the 1st quarter of 2019 (pre-pandemic period), the number of ships that docked in RAM ports grew by 2.2% (two more ships) while the number of passengers in transit presented a year-on-year variation of +10.3%”, informed DREM.

