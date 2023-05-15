‘WORLD VOYAGER’ AT THE PORT OF FUNCHAL FOR ALMOST TOTAL ‘TURNAROUND’

The Port of Funchal today receives the ‘World Voyager’, which belongs to the Portuguese shipowner Mário Ferreira, a ship registered in Madeira and built in the Shipyards of Viana do Castelo.

Operated by Nicko Cruises, the ship arrived in Madeira with 143 passengers and 117 crew members.

The turnaround operation involves 141 disembarkations and 134 embarkations, so on departure, on the 17th, the ship departs with 136 passengers.

The ‘World Voyager’ started this 12-night cruise on the 4th of this month, in Tenerife, passing through Ponta Delgada and other islands in the Azores.

On the 17th, he returns to Portas do Mar, the Port of Ponta Delgada, for another cruise through the Portuguese islands.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...