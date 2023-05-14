Madeira has won 17 out of 26 national championship titles. This is the final balance of the two days of competition for the National Speed ​​Skating Championship that took place at the Prazeres track and whose organization fell to the Clube Desportivo e Recreativo dos Prazeres under the seal of the Portuguese Federation of the modality.

In the men’s seniors, Marco Lira (CDR Prazeres) achieved three titles of National Champion in the 200 meters, 1km and points event. António Freitas (CDR Santanense) was twice National champion in the 500 and Eliminate events.

In the female juniors, Jessica Rodrigues (CDR Prazeres) did not give her opponents a chance, achieving four national champion titles in distances (200/ 500 / 1km and points).

