Onion Festival Caniço

Onion Festival CaniçoTobi Hughes·14th May 2023Madeira News Next weekend is the Festa da Cebola (Onion Festival) in Caniço. Full program below, with the parade starting at 4pm on Sunday. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related