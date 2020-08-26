IASAÚDE has just released this Wednesday’s bulletin.

“Today there are 6 new positive cases to report, so the region now accounts for a cumulative total of 148 confirmed cases of COVID-19”, reveals IASAÚDE

Regarding the new confirmed cases, these are two imported cases, coming from South Africa and the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region; and four of the cases of local transmission, three identified in the municipality of Porto Santo and one in the municipality of Funchal, according to the same source.

About the cases diagnosed in Porto Santo, which the JM has reported, are associated with a case confirmed yesterday in the region of Lisbon and the Tagus Valley, of a traveler who has been in RAM since the incubation period of the disease.

IASAÚDE adds that the epidemiological investigation of this transmission chain has already identified 17 contacts in the municipality of Porto Santo (3 were confirmed, 8 were negative and 6 are awaiting results).

“All contacts remain in isolation and the epidemiological investigation is still ongoing. Regarding the case identified in the municipality of Funchal, an association was identified with travelers from the Northern Region. There are already 2 contacts in this case identified, awaiting laboratory results. The investigation epidemiology is ongoing “, adds the bulletin.

According to the same source, since yesterday, six situations of travelers that are being studied by health authorities have been identified, and laboratory analyzes and epidemiological investigations are underway.

Regarding the isolation of positive cases, 18 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit and 11 in their own accommodation.

“Keeping the cumulative total of 118 recovered cases of COVID-19, there are 30 active cases, of which 25 are imported cases identified in the context of surveillance activities implemented at Madeira Airport and 5 are cases of local transmission”, reveals still IASAÚDE.

