The Regional Health Directorate today reports 25 new cases of covid-19 in the Region.

Of these, 24 are locally transmitted. The only imported case is from France.

There are 263 active cases, 21 imported and 242 of local transmission.

At Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça there are five people hospitalized in multipurpose units and 10 are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit.

Regarding the active surveillance of contacts of positive cases, 796 people are being accompanied by the health authorities of the various municipalities of Madeira and Porto Santo.