Quercus today announced the ‘Golden Quality’ beaches, from all over the country, of which 30 are from the Madeira archipelago.

The elected members of the environmental association selected seven more this year in RAM.

According to the Quercus list, the ‘gold’ beaches are in Calheta (Serra de Água, Ribeira das Galinhas, Portinho and Porto); Câmara de Lobos (Salinas Bathing Complex); Funchal (Areeiro, Ponta Gorda, Praia Formosa, Lido and Clube Naval); Machico (Ribeira do Natal and Prainha); Porto Moniz (Clube Naval do Seixal, Porto Moniz and Praia da Laje); Porto Santo (Cabeço da Ponta, Fontinha, Lagoa, Penedo, Ribeiro Cochino, Ribeiro Salgado and Porto das Salemas); Santa Cruz (Garajau, Palmeiras, Roca Mar, São Fernando and Reis Magos), Santana (Ribeira do Faial) and São Vicente (Ponta Delgada and Clube Naval de São Vicente).

From Jornal Madeira