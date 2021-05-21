The President of the Regional Government sent this week, on the 17th, a letter to the Minister of Internal Administration asking to intervene, within the scope of his powers, to prevent the SEF strike from happening and harm Madeira.

At the Entrepreneur’s Day ceremonies, which take place at the Madeira Congress Center, Miguel Albuquerque said that the strike announcement “is scary”, at a time when tourism reopens to the United Kingdom.

If the Minister for Home Affairs does nothing, the head of the Regional Government suggests that the alternative is “SEF regionalisation”.

From Jornal Madeira