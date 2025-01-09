Play Airlines strengthens operations in Madeira this summer

PLAY Airlines is expanding its flight schedule to popular, sunny destinations in 2025. Daily flights to Alicante in Spain will be offered around Easter, and five flights per week from the end of May to the end of July. In other periods, PLAY Airlines will operate three to four flights per week to Alicante.

Flights to Madrid will increase from two to three per week between early August and mid-September, with two flights per week for the rest of the year. In addition, PLAY Airlines is introducing summer flights to Madeira. Previously, this destination was only available during the winter months (September to May), but flights will now be extended to the summer season.

