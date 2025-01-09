Faial: Drones and dogs in new search for missing man

Search and rescue resources were once again deployed this morning with the aim of trying to locate the man who has been missing since January 3 in the parish of Faial, municipality of Santana.

Dogs and drones are being used in the searches taking place in the area where the man was last seen.

It should be remembered that the relatives of the missing person have criticized the lack of support in the search.

“He gave everything for his country and now he receives nothing from his country. It’s a disgrace! No PSP, no firefighters, no one helps his family,” the man’s brother-in-law complained to JM.

From Jornal Madeira

