Taxi drivers from Madeira will use stickers on their vehicles with the date of vaccination. The goal is to convey confidence to customers.

This is an idea that the TaxisRam management wants to put into practice, next week, after the vaccination of half a hundred taxi drivers.

According to the president of the taxi drivers’ association, these professionals were vaccinated on Friday at Madeira Tecnopolo, following a request by TaxisRam to the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection.

Paulo Pereira says that the sticker, to be visibly placed on the vehicles, with the date of the vaccination, aims to provide security to customers, locals and visitors.

From Jornal Madeira