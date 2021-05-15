A plane from the French company Transavia, a B 737, landed around 5:45 pm at Porto Santo airport, after being diverted from Madeira Airport, where it was supposed to arrive at 5:35 pm.

According to information from ANA Aeroportos de Portugal, the plane was diverged because of the wind, arriving at 5:55 pm in Madeira after more than an hour parked on the Porto Santo Airport sign. According to information on the ground, he took the opportunity to refuel.

However, this was the first aircraft diverged on Saturday, with all remaining flights arriving smoothly. Including a TAP flight from Lisbon, as well as the Binter inter-island plane, have already successfully tested the operation of Madeira Airport, after this situation, successfully.

