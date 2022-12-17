Lobo Marinho moored until Tuesday

Porto Santo Line canceled the Lobo Marinho trips on Sunday and Monday. At issue are “poor weather conditions that make it impossible for the ship to berth in Porto Santo in safe conditions”.

The Lobo Marinho will be berthed in the port of Funchal until Tuesday, the day on which inter-island trips will resume. Round trips between Funchal and Porto Santo from 8 am to 7 pm tomorrow and Monday are cancelled.

The Madeiran maritime carrier tells passengers that to change their ticket they should contact the number 291 210 300.

From Diário Notícias

