Mainland firefighters and helicopter mobilized for fire in Jardim da Serra

A few dozen sappers who arrived from the mainland yesterday were mobilized this morning, at 11 am, to reinforce the contingent of firefighters fighting the forest fire raging in the area of ​​Aviceiro, Boca da Corrida, in the highlands of the parish of Jardim da Serra. The Civil Protection helicopter was also mobilized to fight this fire.

The flames started at 11pm yesterday in the Lugar da Serra/Terreiros area (Ribeira Brava) and progressed to the Aviceiro site. At the moment, the fire is consuming an area of ​​eucalyptus and pine trees and firefighters are trying to prevent it from reaching houses and other infrastructure. Câmara de Lobos firefighters have been fighting the flames since the first hour and have already received reinforcements from other companies.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...