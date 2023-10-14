Suspect of setting fire to Calheta will be hospitalised and then go to jail

The 45-year-old individual suspected of having set fire in the municipality of Calheta, which spread to the municipality of Porto Moniz, will await trial in preventive detention at the Funchal Prison, in Cancela. But first he will be admitted to Casa de Saúde São João de Deus, undergoing treatment.

The defendant was heard today in his first judicial interrogation at the Madeira District Court, where the judge applied the most serious coercive measure in the criminal code.

As DIÁRIO reported in yesterday’s print edition, the man was arrested by the Judiciary Police last Friday morning at his home, located in Lombo da Rocha, just a few meters from the place of ignition.

According to people, the day before the fire he was involved in a dispute, having threatened to set fire to the municipality.

From Diário Notícias

