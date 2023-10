In the Fonte do Bispo area, an operation will now begin involving 60 operatives, which include members of the special Civil Protection force who moved from the mainland, in order to isolate a perimeter that will make it impossible for the fire to pass to Paul da Serra and prevent that the fire turns towards Calheta.

The operation consists of creating fire lines with diggers and other materials and also using water provided by an ARM auto tank.

From Jornal Madeira

