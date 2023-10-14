Windmills return to Porto Santo

Finally the windmills are restored at Portela in Porto Santo.

This Saturday morning, October 14th, the three Porto Santo windmills that underwent renewal were inaugurated on the Portela site.

Among a variety of local and popular people who attended the ceremony, Nuno Baptista, president of the city council, said that “requalifying and reopening the windmills – which the population has longed for – is, above all, a sign of the resilience of all of us not to give up.” “Believe that it is possible to do better and believe that our greatest good lies in who we are and what our history is”, highlighted the mayor.

From Diário Notícias

  1. É lindo vê-los adorando o Porto Santo, onde pertencem. São uma grande parte da cultura e da história do povo do Porto Santo. Eles unem as pessoas de muitas maneiras. Eu os amo na paisagem.

    Concordo com a Câmara e o Presidente da Câmara que desempenham um papel essencial na psique do povo do Porto Santo, na sua cultura, na sua história e em quem é o povo. As gentes do Porto Santo são pessoas resilientes, inteligentes, fortes e bonitas em todos os sentidos, merecem estes moinhos de vento testemunho de quem são na paisagem da sua ilha.

    It’s beautiful to see them loving Porto Santo, where they belong. They are a big part of the culture and history of the people of Porto Santo. They bring people together in many ways. I love them in the landscape.

    I agree with the Chamber and the Mayor who play an essential role in the psyche of the people of Porto Santo, in their culture, in their history and in who the people are. The people of Porto Santo are resilient, intelligent, strong and beautiful people in every way, these windmills deserve testimony of who they are in the landscape of their island.

