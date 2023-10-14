Windmills return to Porto Santo

Finally the windmills are restored at Portela in Porto Santo.

This Saturday morning, October 14th, the three Porto Santo windmills that underwent renewal were inaugurated on the Portela site.

Among a variety of local and popular people who attended the ceremony, Nuno Baptista, president of the city council, said that “requalifying and reopening the windmills – which the population has longed for – is, above all, a sign of the resilience of all of us not to give up.” “Believe that it is possible to do better and believe that our greatest good lies in who we are and what our history is”, highlighted the mayor.

From Diário Notícias

