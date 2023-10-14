151 operational staff and 34 vehicles employed on the ground

A total of 151 firefighters and other operational personnel, supported by 34 vehicles, are currently employed in two active fires and one in the immediate aftermath in Madeira. The assessment was made by the Regional Civil Protection Service, IP-RAM this afternoon.

“There are active fires in the municipality of Calheta with 14 vehicles and 59 operational and in the municipality of Ribeira Brava/ Câmara de Lobos with 10 vehicles and 64 operational”, he highlights. “The fire in Porto Moniz is in the active surveillance and aftermath phase, with 10 vehicles and 28 operational.”

In concrete terms, “125 operational personnel and 34 vehicles from all Fire Departments in the Region, Heliborne Brigade and respective air force, Special Civil Protection Force, INEM, IFCN, IP-RAM, PSP and Portuguese Red Cross are committed”, he specifies . “The Armed Forces and the GNR are reinforcing surveillance and patrolling actions in the south and west of Madeira”, he adds.

Regarding victims, “70 people were treated, until 12 noon today, in the various Health Centers and Nélio Mendonça Hospital, due to smoke inhalation and minor burns”.

Regarding material damage, “the Madeira Electricity Company has already managed to restore electricity to 360 homes out of the 400 referenced, as well as communications are already in operation in the most affected areas, except in Fajã da Ovelha, which will be completed at the end of the today”, he guarantees.

Furthermore, he states that “at this moment, a rigorous assessment of the damage caused to property and environmental assets is being carried out. To date, 6 affected houses have been identified, including 2 vacant and 4 inhabited houses. There are 2 inhabitants in temporary residence, awaiting the recovery of their homes”, he details.

Furthermore, “we remind you that the Regional Secretariat for Agriculture has made hay and animal feed available to livestock producers, and that this survey can be carried out at the Prazeres supply market and at the Porto Moniz Zootechnical Station”, concludes the note . The next update will be carried out at 8pm at the premises of the Regional Civil Protection Service, IP-RAM. From Diário Notícias

