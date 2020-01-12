The body that was found this afternoon in Caniçal, on the rocky beach area, in Ponta de São Lourenço, (North Coast) is in a high state of decomposition, so it was not possible to know if it is a man or a woman.

The GNR GIPS team has arrived on the scene using ropes and is trying to rescue the corpse, as reported.

The Judiciary Police have also appeared at the scene.

Although there is no confirmation, it could be the body of a foreign woman who was reported missing in Caniçal last December.

As was reported at the time, this woman’s car was found in the Bay Area, unlocked and with a letter inside written in Swedish.